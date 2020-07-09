Edmund F. Kretschmer

1928 - 2020

Edmund F. Kretschmer, 92, of Wheatland, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home.

Born in New Munster, Wisconsin on June 5, 1928, he was the son of John and Anna "Louise" (nee Epping) Kretschmer. His early life was spent in New Munster, where he attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On June 30, 1956, he was united in marriage to Louise Gedemer. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. Louise preceded him in death on April 12, 1994.

Edmund worked for Lois Feedmill before working as a loader operator for and retiring from the Kenosha County Highway Department after over 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and treasurer for Catholic Order of Foresters for many years. He was a member of the VFW in Burlington and a volunteer firefighter for Wheatland. He was a hard worker who enjoyed gardening vegetables, lawn cutting and playing cards.

Ed is survived by his children, Daniel (Elizabeth) Kretschmer, Ronald (Sandra) Kretschmer, Theresa (Dennis) Clapp, Kenneth (Johanna) Kretschmer, Susan (Tony) Pink and Judith (Kevin) Meyers; grandchildren, David Kretschmer, Matthew Kretschmer, Samantha Kretschmer, Ashley Kretschmer, Jessica (Chad) Birkholz, Kristina (Marc) Paprzyca, Gabrielle Clapp, Kristin (Daniel) Stroening, Brian Kretschmer, Adam Pink, Steven Pink, Lindsey Pink, Jordan Meyers, MacKenzie Meyers and Zachary Meyers; great-grandchildren, Emma Paprzyca, Audrey Paprzyca, Josephine Birkholz, Dylan Birkholz and Madison Stroening; sister, Armella Rossmiller; sister-in-laws, Eleanor Maller and Barbara Gedemer; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant son, Thomas; siblings, Joseph (Veronica) Kretschmer, Arthur Kretschmer, Father Albert Kretschmer, Henry Kretschmer, Agnes (Clem) Kerkman, Mary (Harold) Richter, Sister Martha Kretschmer and Rose Kretschmer; and brother-in-law, Harold Rossmiller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Church or the Wheatland Fire Department.

Visitation for Edmund will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4 until 7PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

