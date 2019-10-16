Edna Casey

Edna Casey, 96, passed away peacefully at the Burlington Aurora Hospital on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with three of her four daughters, one of her sisters, and her brother-in-law by her side. She was born in Kenosha, Wis., to the late Frank Wesley and Mary Christina (Nelson) White. Edna graduated as valedictorian from Warren Township High School in Gurnee, IL, in 1940. She was married for 63 years to the late Ben F. Casey. They resided in Burlington from 1950-1979, where she worked at the Burlington Standard Press for many years as a typesetter; they retired to Pharr, Texas, and returned to Kenosha in 2007. She was the queen of crossword puzzles!

She is survived by four daughters, five grandchildren, many great- grandchildren, and two of her three sisters; she was dearly loved by all.

Thank you so much to the emergency, hospital, and hospice staffs in the Kenosha and Burlington Aurora Hospitals for their tender care in her last days.

A small family funeral service will be held in Burlington on Saturday, October 19th.

