Edna (Griesbach) Rohde

August 17, 1937 - November 21, 2019

Edna (Griesbach) Rohde passed away at Kenosha Senior Living on November 21, 2019.

The daughter of Edward and Frances (Lechner) Griesbach, she was born August 17, 1937 in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated from Horlick High School.

On July 13, 1957 she married Paul "Carson" Rohde in Racine. They cherished the life they spent together.

Edna was a homemaker and ran her own cleaning service. She was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church and was active with the Girl Scout Cookie Drive for many years. She was past president of the Allenwood Condominium Association. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends. Edna's greatest joy was her children, and she instilled in them strong values, generosity, and compassion. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Carson, two sons Jim (Janine) Rohde of Kenosha and David Rohde of Elkhorn, two daughters Janet (Mark) Fisher of Highland Park IL and Anna (Neil) Kersten of Kenosha; grandchildren Philip (Pinky), Kevin, Tom and Allison Rohde, Elizabeth (Michael) Letarte, Hannah Fisher and Sarah and Jack Kersten; dear brother- and sister-in-law, John and Mary Rohde.

Her parents and a sister, Mary Tayerle, precede her in death.

Funeral services for Edna will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (5601 Washington Rd). Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery following the service. Memorials to the ELCA Outreach Center or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Kenosha Senior Living and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care of Edna.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street, Kenosha WI 53142

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com