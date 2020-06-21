Edward "Eddie" Baalaer
Edward ""Eddie"" Baalaer

1947 - 2020

Born August 18, 1947 in Mount Clements, Michigan. Passed June 3, 2020 of natural causes in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Survived by three children, Crystal Baalaer, Holly Sebastian, and Edward Baalaer (Lorrie). Survived by five grandchildren, Troy Sebastian(Jahnessa), Tiffany Sebastian, Griffin Baalaer, Brady Baalaer, and Gracie Baalaer; and, two Great grandchildren, Alyana and Lucas.

Eddie served 3 years in the military during the Viet Nam War. He worked on the big trucks and kept them running. He worked on various jobs through his lifetime and got to know many people and got to travel. People enjoyed his smile and kind nature.

Eddie will be missed by many and especially his best friend and sidekick for over 20 years, Rich Brown.

Arrangements are being handled privately by family.



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 21, 2020.
