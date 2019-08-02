Edward C. Spitzer

Edward C. Spitzer, 94 of Grayson Ga., died on July 19, 2019, at Gwinnett Medical Center.

Ed was born in Kenosha WI on June 28, 1925, the son of Adolph and Anna Spitzer.

He served 3 years during WWII with the United States Marine Corp and was honorably discharged on July 19, 1946. Ed returned to Kenosha where he married Lois L. May on Sept. 2, 1950 at Friedens Lutheran Church.

In 1947, Ed joined the Kenosha Fire Dept., where he served the City of Kenosha for over 30 years. He retired from the Kenosha Fire Dept. in 1981, having earned the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.

Ed and Lois then moved to Stone Mountain Ga., where he worked for several years, selling fire trucks throughout the state of Georgia. In 1996, Ed and Lois retired to Naples Fla., where they lived for 20 years before returning to Ga. Ed was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, and was quite the train buff. He and Lois loved to travel, having visited Europe, Alaska, the Panama Canal and many other interesting destinations.

Ed is survived by his children Candi(Dave) Fobart of Grayson Ga., Steve(Barb) Spitzer of N. Fort Myers Fla., Russ(Mary) Spitzer of Sterling Ill., Mike Spitzer of Kenosha, Wis., and Jim Pawlik(son-in-law) of Colgate, Wis. Six grandchildren, Christine Spitzer, Jason Fobart, Ryan Fobart, Shannon Frey, Stephanie Jakobs, Jeffrey Spitzer and four great grandchildren, Beckum, Hudson, Kate and Carter.

Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Lois in 2018 and daughter Kimberly (Spitzer) Pawlik in 1986. The family held a memorial service at Sola Fide Lutheran Church in Grayson Ga. where Ed and Lois were active and supportive members.