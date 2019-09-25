Edward ""Ed"" Esser

Ed passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Ed was the definition of selfless. He spent his life working in the social service field and impacted so many people along the way. He was a kind and generous person who always put others before himself and never sought recognition for his compassionate acts.

Ed took pride in being active in all of his children's activities, was a lifelong fan of Michigan sports teams especially the Detroit Lions, was always energetic and on the go, and was an avid reader. More than anything Ed loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Michele; sons Alan (Crysta), Jack and Trenten; twin grandsons Cole and Calvin; sisters Peggy (Larry) and Janet; and nieces Kaela (Bryson), Shelby and Jordan. He also leaves behind many other family and friends. We will all miss him dearly.

A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Please check back on the Casey Family Options website for further information.

