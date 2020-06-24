Edward Everette Solovey

1932-2020

Edward (Ed) Everett Solovey, 88, of Kenosha was called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Ed was born on June 3, 1932, in Racine, WI. He was the son of the late Sam and Ann (Cymboluk) Solovey. Ed's early years were spent in Racine until he attended Kenosha High School, where he met "this cute little Italian girl". On June 13, 1953, he married that girl, the love of his life, Lucille (Lucy) Sirocchi at Mt. Carmel Church in Kenosha.

Ed was employed at Simmons Mattress Company, Huber Glass Company and was the owner and operator of Ed's Builder's Supply for numerous years. He was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where he served many roles in the Mt. Carmel Men's Society. He was actively involved in Toastmaster's and thoroughly enjoyed golfing with numerous friends. Ed was the life of the party and always had a great joke or story to share. He will be fondly remembered by: his wonderful work ethic, witty humor, extremely generous nature and his uncanny encyclopedic brain. Most of all, Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother- in- law, uncle, and friend.

Ed is survived by wife, Lucy, his three children: Robin (Rick) Ridolfi, Diane (Domenick) Martinelli, Nancy Solovey; five grandchildren: Amber (Eric Pirkl) Ridolfi, Hillary (Fausto) Fioravanti, Celia (Ben) Kuhl, Dominic Martinelli, Gina (Jeffrey Gardon) Martinelli, eight great grandchildren: Tessa, Ivy, Nola, Stella, Lino, Delilah, Dawson and Declan, his loving sister Karen Magdech and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Ann Solovey, his sister, Eleanor (Elle) Becker, and his brother in laws George Magdech and R.O. Becker.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie for the tremendous care and kindness that they give to their residents daily. Additional thanks to Dr. Durrani, his kind staff, and all the nursing angels on the Covid floor at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, for the care, kindness and compassion they gave to Ed. Special recognition and immense gratitude go to brother and sister in law, Vince & JoAnn Sirocchi, for their abundant love and many wonderful deeds shown to Ed for numerous years. Last but not least, a special thank you to the many family and friends who visitedalled Ed and everyone who laughed with "Fast Eddie" while he was telling one of his many jokes.

Due to Covid, a private immediate family only funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Any memorials for Ed should be directed to The Salvation Army (organization held in high regard by Ed) and would be greatly appreciated by the family.

