Edward H. Adams

1923 - 2019

Edward H. Adams, 96, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Hospice Alliance, Inc., Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha on March 16, 1923, he was the son of the late Charles and Stella (Sawicki) Adamowicz. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. Upon returning from his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps; Edward continued his education at U.W. Madison where he earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

From Feb. 8, 1944 until his honorable discharge on Dec. 10, 1945, Edward served our country as a Pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Edward's plane was shot down over Germany and he was a P.O.W. for six months.

On Sept. 18, 1948, in Kenosha he was united in marriage to Marguerite "Peggy" Bartell. Their union was blessed with a son, Michael. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Casa Capri.

Edward was employed for 32 years with Snap-On Tools. He began his career in 1951 as a Design Engineer. In 1957, he transferred to Algona, Iowa and served the Weidenhoff Division of Snap-On Tools as Plant Superintendent, Chief Engineer, Plant Manager, Vice President, Manufacturing, and Works Manager. In 1973 Edward returned to Kenosha to assume the responsibilities of Chief Engineer. He retired from Snap-On in 1983 as Director of Field Research and Engineering.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Edward was very active throughout his life. During high school, Edward was on the swimming and track teams and went on state championships. He enjoyed spending time golfing, bowling and playing cribbage. He was also a world traveler, traveling to at least 46 Third World Countries.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marguerite "Peggy" Adams; his son, Michael Adams of Kansas City, Mo.; his two grandchildren, Christopher and Allison Adams of Indiana and special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Matt Adamowicz; and three sisters, Verna Moddes, Jeanette Skendziel and Harriet Pechura.

Funeral Services honoring Edward's life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Inurnment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove on Thursday, at 3 p.m.; meeting at the cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158; , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., P.O Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052, would be appreciated.

Special thank you to Hospice Alliance, Inc. for their wonderful care of Ed.

