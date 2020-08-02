Edward J. Frayer

1964 - 2020

Edward J. Frayer, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence. Edward was born in Milwaukee on April 4, 1964, son of "Gene" Einard and Linda (nee: O'Connor) Frayer.

Ed graduated from Bradford High school "Class of 1982" He attended Marquette University for four years and was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. Following college, he proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corps from 1987-1989. Since then, he had been employed with the United States Postal Service. On July 24, 1993, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marguerite "Maggie" Dean in Kenosha. They have shared twenty-seven wonderful years together and raised two sons, Matthew and Paul, who Ed cherished more than anything. An avid reader and history buff, Ed proved to be a wealth of knowledge and could converse on any topic. An extreme sports enthusiast, he was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers and could rattle off statistics of players from any era. In his spare time, he enjoyed walking, talking, playing with his pets and spending time with his family. A friend for life, Ed kept his connections to friends from grade school, from the Marines and relatives throughout the country.

Ed will be dearly missed by his wife, Maggie, sons, Matthew and Paul; parents, Gene and Linda Frayer; father-in-law, Steve (Linda) Kinkaid; sister, Tina (Randy) Miller; brother, Tim Frayer; brother-in-law Mark Dean, nieces and nephews, Carrie and Hayley Miller, Cassandra, Andrew and Nick Frayer; aunts and uncles, cousins, longtime childhood friends, Bob Grell and Paul Barrette; cousins, & many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother/father-in-law, Kathy and Jim Dean.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home with Ed's family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For everyone's safety, masks will be required. Full Military Honors will be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for Ed's sons have been suggested.

