Edward J. Nowicki

June 30, 1947 - December 5, 2019

Edward J. Nowicki age 72 of Randall, WI. died December 5, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1947 in Chicago, IL. The son of the late Edmund and Irene (Jarnowski) Nowicki. On July 12, 1966 in Chicago, IL. He was united in marriage to Diane S. Messer.

Ed began his career as a Police Officer with the Chicago Police Dept. He served as a Detective in the Narcotics division. He then went on to serve with the Twin Lakes Police Dept. where he served as Interim Chief. He was also former Chief of the Silver Lake Police Dept. He was Assistant Director of Police Recruit Training at MATC Oak Creek Campus. He was a member of the ILEETA and NRA.

Loving Husband of Diane. Father of Eric Nowicki (Deanna Welsh), Adam Nowicki. Grandfather of 2.

A Gathering of friends will take place on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorials in his name may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 901 E. Street NW, Suite 100, Washington D.C. 20004-2025. Online condolences may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com.