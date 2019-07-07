Edward J. Terry

1935 - 2019

Edward J. Terry, 84, died peacefully with his wife by his side on July 5, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care after a long illness.

He was born in Salem, WI on April 17, 1935 and attended Salem schools and Gateway Technical Institute. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961.

On December 16, 1972, in Morton Grove, IL, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Waldack.

His career was in firefighting. He started on the Kenosha Fire Department where he served for 16 years; went on to be a fire training instructor at Ansul Company in Marinette, WI, and retired from the VA Hospital in Hines, IL in 1995.

Upon retirement, he moved to La Crosse, WI where he and his wife turned their passion for collecting antiques into a business called, Terry's Treasures. For 20 years, they participated in antique shows throughout the Midwest.

His hobbies were fishing and golf. He was a master griller especially at their home on Lake Conroe, Texas. Many happy memories were made entertaining family and friends there and the more the merrier. He was always noted for his sense of humor, was welcoming to all, and never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, of 46 years and their children, Noreen (Andy) Adolphson, Kathleen Kaeppeler, Maureen (Tim) Saldon, Darleen Sita, Coleen Taminger, Douglas (Mary) Terry and Lynda Terry; along with 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and was Uncle Eddie to numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Eileen Reedy; a great grandson, Kyle Carney; sister, Norma Muller; brothers, Lloyd and Willard Terry and a son in law, Philip Stinefield.

A funeral service honoring Edward will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Judith Christopher officiating at the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, July 13th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the 620 S 76th St #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI, 53140, would be appreciated by the family.

A special thanks to the kind and compassionate care he received from Brookdale and Hospice Alliance to ease his final time here.

