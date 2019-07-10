Edward J. Terry

1935 - 2019

Edward J. Terry, 84, died peacefully with his wife by his side on July 5, 2019, at Brookdale Memory Care after a long illness.

A funeral service honoring Edward will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Judith Christopher officiating at the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, July 13th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the 620 S 76th St #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI, 53140, would be appreciated by the family.

