Kenosha News

Edward J. Terry (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So very sorry to hear of Eddie's passing. Our hearts go out..."
    - Paul, Debbie, Erin & Kyla Roper
  • "My sincere and deepest condolences to the Family of. Mr...."
  • "My father, Bill Rolbiecki, knew Eddie years ago on the KFD...."
    - Katie Young (nee Rolbiecki)
  • "May God's loving kindness and comfort help you and your..."
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
919 60th Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
919 60th Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edward J. Terry

1935 - 2019

Edward J. Terry, 84, died peacefully with his wife by his side on July 5, 2019, at Brookdale Memory Care after a long illness.

A funeral service honoring Edward will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Judith Christopher officiating at the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, July 13th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the 620 S 76th St #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI, 53140, would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.

com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 10, 2019
bullet Firefighters
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.