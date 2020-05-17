Edward Michael Fort 1958 - 2020 Edward "Ed" Fort, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha WI. He was born in Evergreen Park, Il to Richard and Joan Fort on July 18, 1958. Ed grew up on the southside of Chicago where he met his wife, Tammy, of over 30 years. Ed was known for roofing in his younger years and his last job was a caregiver for mentally disabled adults. He loved the Bears and enjoyed listening to Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, and Aerosmith. Ed is preceded in death by His Father Richard Fort and his Grandson Robert Neri. Ed is survived by his wife, Tammy, children Teresa Neri, Michael (Lainey) Fort, mother, Joan, sisters, Sue (Tony) Moniak, and Karen (Marty) Collins, and brother, Richard (Denise) Fort. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. There are no services scheduled at this time.



