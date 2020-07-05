Edwin L. Segerstrom

1943 - 2020

Edwin L. Segerstrom, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at North Point Senior Living with his family by his side.

Born in Eau Claire, WI on July 25, 1943, he was the son of Lloyd and Bertha (Schlitz) Segerstrom.

Ed owned and operated his own company, A & J Tool Grinding in Kenosha for many years until his retirement in 1988.

He was a remarkable man; not only a loving, devoted and supportive son, father and grandfather but a successful businessman. Ed was a private pilot and also a captain of 2 charter boats that he owned called "The Get Away" and "I dunno". Ed was a member of Midwest Street Machine Car Club.

Those left to remember Ed are his mother, Bertha Kempin; his children, Kathy, David and Daniel Segerstrom; their mother and former wife, Patricia Gannaway; his four grandchildren; his siblings, Linda Kimpel, Sandy German, Gary Segerstrom and Donald Kempin

Edwin was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Segerstrom and his sister, Rosanne Willox.

Funeral services honoring Edwin's life will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Edwin will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com