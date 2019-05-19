Edwin C. Tyler

1935 - 2019

Edwin C. Tyler, 83, was called home by our Lord on May 6, 2019.

Born and raised in Cornell, Wis. in 1935, he served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War and later graduated with degrees from UW Eau Claire in Education and a Master's in Counseling from UW Madison.

Edwin married in 1963, adoring his wife, Karen, throughout their 56 years of marriage. They moved to southeast Wisconsin 50 years ago, raising their family in Kenosha and Twin Lakes where he designed and built his dream home.

Edwin worked in financial aid at Carthage College and Gateway Technical College, with his most passionate career move serving as guidance counselor at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Edwin was active in church, directing a Christian school board and offering free marital counseling in partnership with his wife. He loved archery, sailing, tennis, and his wife's music.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, sisters, Joyce (Dean) Boie and Dawn (David) Koepsel, son, Timothy Tyler, daughter, Tammy Coose, and 3 precious grandchildren who gave him a glorious second youth: Mikaela, Josiah, and Kalyn Coose.

He will be remembered for his unwavering faith, willing generosity, strong advocacy, quick humor, and lavish love for family!

Burial with full military honors will take place at Union Grove VA cemetery on May 20, 2019, at noon. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse Church of Antioch IL at 1 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials to his wife, Karen Tyler, would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com

