Eileen Horton Newcomer

Eileen Alyce Newcomer went to be with our Lord Feb. 1, 2019.

She was born to our parents, Charles and Ione (Edwards) Horton on January 25, 1924. Less than a year later our brother, Bob, was born. Eight years later I was born. Eileen and Bob weren't just brother and sister, but lifelong best friends, sometimes keeping secrets from me because "I was the baby." As I approach my 80th birthday Bob told me "You'll always be the baby!"

Eileen grew up on the family farm on Horton Road in Bristol Wis. She attended Hazel Dell Grade School in Bristol, Wis. Antioch High School in Antioch Ill. and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1942. Shortly after graduating she entered Nurse's Training at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan Ill.

She loved baseball. She played softball into her 50's. She knew everything about the sport. If I had a question, I'd call her and she would know the answer. Her all time favorite player was Henry Aaron.

After becoming a Registered nurse she met a handsome young Naval Officer, Paul Newcomer, from Zion Ill. The Navy sent them to Midwest City, Okla., where they were married in 1947, and where there firs child, Paulette, was born. From there they went to Kalamazoo, Mich., where Fred was born. After being transferred to Cape Giradeau, Mo., their youngest child, Jerry was born.

In 1959, the family followed Paul to Japan where they were stationed for several years. Finally, they were transferred to Calf., where they settled. Eileen worked for several different hospitals and in a doctor's office until she retired.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She kept a suitcase packed at all times and the travel agent's number handy if any of us needed her, either in Wis., Fla. or Minn.

In addition, to our parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Paul, sons Jerry and Fred, a niece, Nancy Horton, and our beloved brother, Bob.

She is survived by her sister, Audrey Horton, her daughter Paulette, grandchildren Wendy, John. Heather, and great-grandchildren Aleena, Brandon. Jake and Matty. She is further survived by her nieces Pam Horton Holt, Marilyn Horton Gustafson, Patti Horton Erickson, Robin Pennel Lura, Donna Pennel Lewens, Sherri Pennel Longshore, Eileen Pennel Edwards, and her nephew, Jody Pennel.