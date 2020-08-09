Eileen M. Hanson

1946-2020

Eileen M. Hanson, 74, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Kenosha on June 7, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Reuben G. and Dorothy E. (Meyer) Johnson. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools.

Eileen's education did not stop there. Her passion for learning was insatiable, and she went on to dental hygiene school, became a certified paralegal at Carthage College, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from UW Parkside.

She worked for Joint Services through the Kenosha Police Department as the records department supervisor for many years, and lastly in the evidence department until her retirement. As a child, she was a member of Job's Daughters International, and went on to serve in the Order of the Eastern Star, served as a Jaycette – performing community service. She was a member of St. Mary Lutheran Church.

Eileen enjoyed music, gardening, crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, and more than anything else, putting her family first. She cared for her mother, children, and helped raise all of her grandchildren and was involved in all of their activities.

Survivors include her two daughters, Lisa M. Hanson and Amy B. (Rich) Wierzbicki; and four grandchildren, Lauren and Logan Hanson, and Noah and Abby Wierzbicki. She is further survived by other family members and beloved friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Waldron (Shirley) Johnson.

Due to the current health concern, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her family at Green Ridge Cemetery.

