Eileen M. Venci-Bennett

December 23, 1964 - April 21, 2020

Eileen M. Venci-Bennett, 55 years old, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 23, 1964 in Kenosha, the daughter of George and Darlene (Wohlwend) Venci. Eileen was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha. She proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 - 1997. On April 29, 1995, she married Mark Bennett in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Eileen was an avid reader of historical romance novels and enjoyed cooking and traveling with her sister, Elizabeth; New York being among their favorite places to explore together. She was an active member of the Italian American Ladies' Auxiliary, and the Holy Rosary Ladies' Altar Society. She loved rooting for the Chicago Cubs having attended countless games each season, and she was also a certified Divemaster. Eileen held a for passion skunks, cats, and the color yellow. Eileen adored her family; family gatherings and holidays were especially meaningful to her.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, Mark; her children, Caitlynn and Geoffrey, both of Kenosha; her mother, Darlene Venci of Kenosha; and siblings, Anthony (Wendy) Venci of Las Vegas, NV, Elizabeth McHalffey of Kenosha, WI, George (Laura Schwartz) Venci Jr of Stratham, NH, and Matthew Venci of Kenosha, WI.

Eileen was preceded in death by her father, George Venci Sr; a daughter, Carlee Anne Bennett; and an infant brother, Lawrence Venci.

In response to current health restrictions, a private visitation and Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Autism Society of SE Wisconsin at www.assew.org or to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin at www.chw.org, in Eileen's memory.

To live stream Eileen's service please copy and paste http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/74383129 into your web browser at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Eileen's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com