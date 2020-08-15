Eileen S. Rover

1925-2020

Eileen Rover, 95, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Eileen was born on February 16, 1925 in Grand Rapids, MI, the daughter of the late Arthur & Louise (Heiss) Baltutat. She grew up on a farm with her 7 siblings during the Great Depression. She was educated through the 8th grade in the schools of MI and had to go to work at a young age to help her family financially. Eileen moved to Kenosha, WI at the age of 19 years old and went to work at Cooper's sewing parachutes for the soldiers during WWII. Eileen met and married the love of her life, Norman Robert Rover on July 19, 1958 in Kenosha. They were dedicated members and volunteers of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 30 years. Eileen was raised Baptist and loved Jesus with her whole heart all of her life. She was blessed with one son, Todd and absolutely loved raising him. Eileen was very involved as a room mother for him in elementary school, CYC sports, Little League, Boy Scouts, building rockets, skiing, swimming, etc. Eileen went to work at Lepp & Co. when her son went to high school. She later worked at Jonathon Logan and Kit Moss until she was 87 years old.

Eileen was a very generous person, loved life, people, and watching sports. She enjoyed living a simple life and was always content and happy. Her favorite sports to watch included the Packers, Cubs, Bucks, and golf. Eileen loved dogs, and her faithful little Ellie kept her company until her very last hours. Above all her hobbies and raising her son, Eileen's greatest gift was her grandsons, Kevin Chike and Kyle Rover. Kyle and Eileen had a very special and deep bond. He was the sunshine of her days, and nobody could make her smile like him. When Kyle was at Whittier Elementary School, Eileen volunteered in the lunchroom for 7 years! She watched him get off the school bus when the day was over and played with him endlessly. As Kyle grew up and began to drive, he would stop at her house every few days to check on her and help her with anything she needed! It could range from cleaning, to fixing her phone or TV, cutting grass, taking out garbage, bringing in mail, etc. Kyle often brought Eileen her favorite foods and treats. He was a huge blessing in her life, and she will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her son, Todd (Donna) Rover of Pleasant Prairie; and 2 grandsons, Kevin Chike & Kyle Rover. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, brothers, Julius, James, August, and Harold, sisters, Marie, Shirley, and Elma.

A visitation will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 10:00AM. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery will be private.