Eileen T. Johnson

Eileen T. Johnson, 54, of Kenosha, guided by her faith went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Eileen was born on April 19, 1965 in Hoboken, N.J. to Edward and Alice (Hommel) Smith. She attended schools and graduated from High School in Hoboken. She went on to college at Kansas State and Texas A&M and received her Master's in Psychology. Eileen married Daniel Johnson on December 9, 1988 in North Carolina and the couple moved to Kenosha in 1997. She was a longtime truant officer with KUSD. Eileen was a member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church and she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed knitting, drawing, reading and praying for others. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by, her father, Edward Smith; an aunt, Peggy Hommel; her father and mother-in-law, Maynard and Mimi Johnson.

Eileen is survived by, her husband, Daniel Johnson; her mother, Alice Smith; a son, Douglas Johnson; two daughters, Melanie and Dana Johnson; two grandchildren, Blaze and Ace Chaney; three brothers, Robert, Kevin and Brian Smith; her sister, Alison Sarmiento as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church (2020 – 91st Street) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

