Eileen Theresa Gallo

1926-2019

Eileen Theresa Gallo, 93 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

She was born February 5, 1926, in Kenosha, WI and remained a lifelong resident. Eileen was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (DeRose) Frulla. She was educated in Kenosha schools, and went on to graduate from Carthage College with a bachelor's degree in History. On May 17, 1947, she married Michael Gallo at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha. Mike and Eileen were lovingly married for 68 years. He preceded her in death January 31, 2015. She supported her husband for over 40 years while he owned and operated Gallo Pharmacy. Eileen was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church for many years. She was an active patron of the arts and enjoyed traveling the world. She was also a long-time member of the AAUW. Eileen was an avid reader and writer, contributing Letters to the Editor, and often challenged her family and friends for their opinions.

Eileen loved her family dearly, in addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gilda Schiaffino, and her brother, Orland Redo.

Eileen cherished raising her three sons, and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Gary R. (Peggy Schubert) Gallo of Hatboro, PA, James M. (Judith Loy) Gallo of Buffalo, NY, and Michael J. (Adrienne) Gallo of Pleasant Prairie, WI; eight grandchildren, Rachel (Marty) Slamon, Leah (Jason) Gallo, Dani Gallo, Evan Gallo, Roslyn (Rick) Berger, Madeline Gallo, Samuel Gallo, and Amelia Gallo; eight great-grandchildren; Carmella, Aubrey, Elliot, Colin, Layla, Nora, Bianca, and Phoenix; nieces, Gilda (Roger) Smith, Traci Day, and a nephew Gino Schiaffino, as well as many friends, especially her longtime friend, Carolyn Gagliardi.

The Gallo family would like to extend their gratitude to Brookside Care Center staff for their excellent and loving care over the past four years, as well as family and friends for their love and support, especially her special niece, Gilda who watched over her daily. Eileen truly loved people, loved to smile, and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Mark Catholic Church, Kenosha. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to NAMI at https:/www.namikenosha.org/ or NAMI of Kenosha County, P.O. Box 631, Kenosha, WI 53141 or to Kenosha Creative Space at http:/kenoshacreativespace.com/ or 624-57th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Eileen's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com