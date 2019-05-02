Elaine Manka

1930 - 2019

Elaine Manka, 88, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Born on Aug. 1, 1930, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Wiegan) Fendel-Richardson.

On Nov. 3, 1951, she married Ralph R. Manka. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2018.

Elaine assisted her husband as the owner and operator of Ralph Manka's Citgo Service Station on Sheridan Road and 63rd Street from 1959 until 1974. In 1976, they opened Ralph Manka's Service Station on 14th Avenue and 60th Street until 1984.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Elaine enjoyed visiting family up north.

Elaine is survived by two sons; Dave (Sharon) Manka of Kenosha and Rick (Linda) Manka of Franklin, Wis.; five grandchildren, Michele (Larry) Martin, and Michael (Debbie) Manka, Martin, Sam, and Zach Manka; five great-grandchildren, Izabella, Hailey and Ava Manka, and Gianna and Mayli Martin; and her sister, Barbara Griffiths. She is further survived by many other special relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-father, Martin Richardson; brother, Hank Fendel; and great grandchildren, Ella Blu, Elise Maria, Maya Grace and Larry Martin.

The family would like to thank the outstanding staff of Brookside Care Center, her niece, Fran Petrick and Cindy Damon from Optum Health Care for their loving care of Elaine.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. until a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. James Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated by the family.

