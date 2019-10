Elaine (Valentine) Servais

Elaine (Valentine) Servais passed away on October 17, 2019 at Aspirus Care and Rehab, Medford, Wis.

She married Donald Servais in Detroit, Mich. on June 7, 1947 and the couple made their home in Kenosha, WI. Upon Donald's passing in 2005, Elaine relocated to Medford, Wis. to be closer to family.

A memorial service will be held at Hemer Funeral Service on November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Online obituary may be viewed at hemerfuneralservice.com