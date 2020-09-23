1/1
Elda F. Mayer
1926 - 2020
Elda F. Mayer

1926-2020

Elda F. Mayer passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at Casa Del Mare in Kenosha. She was born on June 8, 1926 in Florence, Italy the daughter of the late Eugene and Ada (Sorbi) Torrini. She met Edward Mayer while he was stationed in Florence and they married on October 30, 1945.

During her life she loved to sew and cross stitch all kinds of things for her family and friends. Her cooking skills were amazing, and she was infamous within her family for her delicious baked goods. She loved animals and had pets most of her life. The love she had for her family was deep and she always looked forward to spending time with them.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Eugene (Barbara) Mayer, Louise Schmitz and Michael Mayer. She also is survived by her 4 grandchildren, Denise Buschow, Ken Mayer, Debbie and Joseph (Cathy) Schmitz and 6 great grandchildren. Elda was preceded in death by her husband Edward and son Felix.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services 10:00am-12:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 12:00PM.

In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated. Due to COVID-19, facemasks are required to enter the building.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 23, 2020.
