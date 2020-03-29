Elden G. Weiss

1920 - 2020

Elden G. Weiss, 99, was born in 1920 in Green Lake, Wisconsin and died peacefully on March 4, 2020 at his home in Florida. His family moved from Green Lake to Kenosha in 1925. When the Great Depression set in, Elden's parents relocated the family to a local farm. Through hard work and God's blessings, they were able to raise and provide enough food to share. This generosity laid the foundation for his life-long compassion for the well-being of others.

Elden graduated from Bradford HS and attended Layton School of Art and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In 1940 he began employment at Snap-on Tools Corporation in the Advertising Department. From 1942 to 1946, World War II granted Elden the opportunity to serve in the Naval Air Corp, spending 15 months in the South Pacific area. Upon returning, he continued his 42 year career at Snap-on holding leadership positions in photography, advertising, and product promotion. In 1960, Snap-on Tools Corporation announced his promotion to Sales Promotion Manager, then Assistant to the General Sales Manager, Marketing Manager, and Senior Marketing Manager. He retired as the Vice-President Marketing Services.

Elden served as a member of the Board of Directors of Snap-on subsidiaries; Kelsey Welding Supply Corporation, Snap-on Tools Limited, Herramientas Snap-on de Mexico, S.A., and Snap-on Tools de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.. As the Vice President of Snap-on Tools Corporation, Elden was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Franchise Association where he served as membership chairman. Subsequently he was appointed to the Budget and Finance committee.

Throughout Elden's life he earned civic recognition for his participation and membership in organizations and institutions that bettered the world. As a member of Immanuel Methodist Church in Kenosha, Elden was on the Administrative Board and chairman of the Finance Committee. He served as a member of the Board of Directors and treasurer for the Kenosha Youth Foundation. He served as an advisor to a group of marketing students at Carthage College. In his daily life, Elden hosted multiple social events, chaperoned his children's school dances, and welcomed all to enjoy his home. He was a skilled carpenter, a horticulturist, a baker, an expert photographer and a sailor. He was a gentleman.

Elden met Ruth, his wife of 62 years, at Snap-on where she was the secretary of Marketing and the editor of the Snap-on News. They married in 1943. Together they raised their family, served the community, supported the arts and traveled the world. Upon Elden's retirement, they moved to Florida. Elden immersed himself into creating stained glass lamps, community gardening, financial stewardship, baking, reading and enjoying his grandchildren. He continued to take a leadership role in his HOAs, the Computer Club and the Regency Oaks Employee Gift Fund. Elden supported local and national charities and made a Funded Life Gift to Ruth Eckhart Hall to fund the Ruth K. and Elden G. Weiss Grand Concourse. He is a humble man who asked for no formal recognition, ever.

It is our pleasure to share the history of a good man. Tally Ho!

Elden Weiss is survived by his daughter, Jody Weiss of Orlando, Florida; his son, Joel Weiss of St Augustine, Florida; his grandson, Jesse Hill of Denver, Colorado; and his granddaughter Kelsy Hill of Gainesville, Florida. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Patty Weiss, his favorite niece, Susan Siewert; and nephews Tom Siewert and Gary Mink.

Elden Weiss is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Kerkhoff Weiss; his parents, Erdman Weiss and Ida Weiss; and his sister, Gladys Siewert. He is also preceded by his life-long best friend Gilbert Petzke and most of his beloved peers. The memorial is postponed with updates available on the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home Clearwater website.