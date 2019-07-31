Eleanor ""Ellie"" Hall

Eleanor "Ellie" Hall, of Oak Creek, formerly of Kenosha, entered into Eternal Life on July 27, 2019.

Ellie was born on Sept. 13, 1929, to the late Herman Andrew and Alvina (Schaefer) Breiling.

Ellie attended St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Grade School, Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Jr. High and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1947. She also graduated from Gateway Technical College as a Licensed Practical Nurse in June 1974.

On Oct. 16, 1948, she married Robert J. Hubbard. They had seven children; Mary Ellen, Michael, Mark, Marsha, Maureen, Michele and Margaret. They divorced in April 1991.

In June of 2002, Ellie was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Everett Lee "Tubby" Hall. On March 1, 2003 they were united in marriage and enjoyed 13 years of happiness until he passed away on May 10, 2016.

Ellie was a lifelong resident of Kenosha. Through the years she was employed at Kenosha Memorial Hospital, Kenosha Medical Associates, Northside Medical Consultants, Aurora Health Care and Kenosha Travel Service until retiring in Sept. 1999.

Ellie was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church Kenosha until moving to Oak Creek in 2018. She enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the bells and attending bible class.

When Ellie wasn't spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren she also enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, cooking, and going to "Birthday Club" with her friends.

Survivors include five children, Michael (Ann) Hubbard of Plover, Wis.; Mark (Terri) Hubbard of Medford, Wis.; Maureen (Brian) Hansen of Fountain, CO; Michele (Kurt) Spieker of Oak Creek, Wis. and Margaret Hubbard of Lake Frederick, Va.; 18 beloved grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Ellie was preceded in death by her daughters Mary Ellen and Marsha, her siblings the Rev. Edwin A. Breiling, Walter H. Breiling, SSgt Robert C. Breiling, Franklin L. Breiling, Ruth E. Shavie, Dorothy M. Herbeck and Delores S. Thomas.

Funeral services for Ellie will be held on Thursday Aug. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church (6700 - 30th Ave). Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Allay Home & Hospice Inc. would be appreciated.

