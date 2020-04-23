Eleanor Hilda Jung

1931 - 2020

Eleanor Jung, 88, of Hendersonville, NC, departed to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Eleanor was born on October 15, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Friedrich and Anna (Fick) Partenheimer. She was educated in the schools of Chicago and Kenosha. Eleanor married Walter Jung on January 21, 1950 in Kenosha. She attended the Mystery of Grace Fellowship in NC and previously, Grace and Truth Chapel in Kenosha. Her hobbies included sewing, swimming, boating, camping with family and friends, traveling, gardening, but mostly she loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and friends. Eleanor worked at the Senior Center in Kenosha and delivered food to invalids. Eleanor left Kenosha with her husband in 2006 to live closer to her children.

Eleanor is survived by 3 daughters, Charlotte (Wolfgang) Salewski of NC, Margaret (Daniel) LaBenne of NC, Doris (Erwin) Kittner of IN and one son, Ronald (Roseanne) Jung of PA, 11 grandchildren, Beth (Brandon) Greene, Michelle (Nick) Katona, Karen (Jeff) Brown, Keith (Brandi) LaBenne, Kristin (Jeff) Stratton, Jill (Joel) McBain, Michael, Adrian, Megan, Gary and Kevin Jung, 13 great grandchildren, Morgan Austwick, Reecy, Ellie, Matt and Abbey Brown, Jonah and Jade LaBenne, Allison, Jenna and Paige Stratton, Grace, Autumn and John McBain, her daughter-in-law, Justine Jung, one brother, John (Dottie) Partenheimer two sisters-in-law, Karen Partenheimer and Marion Partenheimer, and one brother-in-law, Ervin (Marion) Jung as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter of 58 years, her son, David Jung, 3 brothers, Alfred, Irving and Walter Partenheimer, and 2 sisters, Esther Kermgard and Lillian Holm.

Interment will be at Green Ridge Cemetery on April 24th.

Due to COVID–19 and CDC guidelines, funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Kenosha Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Living Waters Bible Camp, E8932 Reo Ave, Westby, WI 54667, Hickory Cove Bible Camp, 170 Ferguson Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or to the family.