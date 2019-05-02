Eleanor Skora
Eleanor Skora, 91, of Bristol, Wis. passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019, at Froedtert South St. Catherine Medical Center Campus, Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11a.m. Monday May 6, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church 18700 116th. St. Bristol, WI 53104, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church are appreciated in Eleanor's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Eleanor at www.strangfh.com. A full obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the newspaper
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 2, 2019