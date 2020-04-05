Eleanore A. Martin

1927-2020

Eleanore A. Martin, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29. 2020, at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn.

Born in Kenosha, on August 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzio "James" Martin and Nancy (Unti) Velvick.

For many years, Eleanore lived at St. Rose's Orphanage in Milwaukee. Aside from that time, she was a lifelong resident of Kenosha and attended St. Thomas School, Lincoln Jr. High, St. Catherine's High School, and Dominican College and received her degree in mathematics.

Eleanore was employed at Simmons Co., Abbott Laboratories, and National Press Inc. until her retirement in 1980.

A long-time member at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, she was very active there and participated in their mission and worked at the festival. She also was a member of Mission Ladies, Ladies Sodality, Italian American Society, St. Catherine's Auxiliary, St. Joseph's Stable, and volunteered at the Shalom Center.

Survivors include her godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Josephine Kadamian and family.

Preceding her in death are three brothers, August (Janet) Martin, Dominic (Collette) Martin, and Joseph (Caroline) Martin; and three sisters, Caroline (Frank) Smole, Irene (Louis) Cundari, and Mary Francis (Lenard) Crawford.

Due to the current public health crisis, services for Eleanore will be private. Mass intentions will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery.

