Eleanore G. Nyberg
Eleanore G. Nyberg, 95, a resident of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Funeral services for Eleanore will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church (2100 – 75th Street) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 554 6533
www.Casey FamilyOptions.com