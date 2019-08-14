Kenosha News

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
2100 – 75th Street
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
2100 – 75th Street
Obituary
Eleanore G. Nyberg, 95, a resident of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Funeral services for Eleanore will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church (2100 – 75th Street) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 14, 2019
