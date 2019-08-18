Eleanore G. Nyberg

1924 - 2019

Eleanore G. Nyberg 95, a resident of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance on Sunday August 11, 2019. Eleanor was born on March 13, 1924, in Trevor WI to Frederick and Elizabeth (Bokelman) Forster. Eleanore lived her childhood in Trevor and graduated from Wilmot H.S. She earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of La Crosse in 1945. On July 17, 1954, (two days after payday) she was united in marriage to Fred A. Nyberg of Kenosha.

During Eleanore's college years she enjoyed traveling the US with her college roommates. She was employed as a History and Gym Teacher in West Bend and Lake Mills. After her marriage and 5 wonderful children she began a substitute teaching career for many years in the Kenosha Schools. Eleanore and Fred were also the owners of Nyberg's Trophies & Awards for 30 plus years until retirement, when they began traveling the world. League bowling, golf and sewing were some of the hobbies she enjoyed.

Eleanore and Fred were married for 59 years and are survived by their five children, Lisa (James) Ruffolo of Manitowoc, Jeff (Cindy) Nyberg of Kenosha, Kris (Kenneth) Wilbik of Kenosha, Nancy (Kent) Becker of Kenosha and Daniel (Rachel) Nyberg of Kenosha; She is further survived by grand-children Jason, Paul (Erin), Corey Ruffolo, Annalise (Todd) Rollins, Eric Nyberg, David (Lindsay), Andrew & James Wilbik, Adam Becker, Carolin (Jake) Trapp and Emily & Mitchell Nyberg; five great grand-children, Caleb Ruffolo, Wynn Rollins, Zoey Ruffolo and Lucas and Anna Wilbik.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A. Nyberg; her brother Raymond & his wife Ardys Forster; a step-brother Fred Forster and her parents.

Funeral services for Eleanore will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church (2100 – 75th Street) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staffs at St. Catherine's ICU and Hospice Alliance for the wonderful care they gave to Eleanor.

