Elinore Lydia Frisque

March 2, 1920 - April 20, 2020

Elinore L. Frisque, age 100, passed away on April 20, 2020 at The Legacy at St. Josephs.

Born in Milwaukee, WI on March 2, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Dorow) Stettner. Elinore moved to Kenosha at the age of 10 and attended local schools.

On January 18, 1969 she was united in marriage to Robert Edward Frisque in Tucson, AZ where they lived until Robert's passing on July 31, 1992.

She attended First Christian Church in Kenosha, WI.

Elinore was employed with Simmons and Warwick.

Elinore loved bingo, casino trips, bowling and activities at the Senior Center and going out to eat. She loved the holidays and decorating her apartment, cooking, and baking. She always dressed well and had lots of clothes and jewelry to match.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Cox and Sandra (Joe Buratti) Hughes; her son, Rick (Linda Mengo) Hughes; her grandchildren, Dave (Dawn) Kramer, Randy (Lisa) Kramer, Shelley (Annie Bornhuetter) Davis, Scott Kramer, Tammy (Dave) Fournier, Aaron (Lilly) Hughes and Brandon (Lydia) Hughes; her 11 great grandchildren; her fourteen great-great grandchildren, her sister, Irene Church; and her sister-in-law, Delorse Stettner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frisque; her sisters, Doris Stettner, Marion Benoit, Evelyn Janot, Mildred Michetti, Dorothy Martin and Marjorie Knight; her brothers, Harold Stettner and Kenneth Stettner; her Goddaughter, Jacki Henderson; her son-in-law, Larry Cox; and former husbands, Raymond Holtz and John Hughes.

Funeral Services honoring Elinore's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Legacy at St. Josephs and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care they provided Elinore.

