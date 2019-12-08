Elizabeth "Beth" A. Edwards

Oct. 18, 1937 - Nov. 28, 2019

Elizabeth "Beth" A. Edwards, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

She was born on October 18, 1937 to the late Harwood and Julia A. (Cunningham) Edwards in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Beth enjoyed listening to music and played the piano.

Beth is survived by her sister Pearl Koesser of Kenosha, her brother George (Anne) Edwards of Peoria, AZ, her nieces and nephews Helen Kulbiski of Kenosha, Steve Kulbis of Kenosha, Kurt (Pat) Koesser of Pleasant Prairie, Hans Koesser of Kenosha, Geona (Olga) Edwards of Surprise, AZ and Joseph Edwards of Fairbanks, AK. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Kathleen Kulbiski and Elaine Edwards.

Private Family Services were held.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Beth's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net