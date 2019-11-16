Kenosha News

Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
corner of 39th Avenue and 73rd Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
corner of 39th Avenue and 73rd Street
Obituary
Elizabeth A. Hund, a resident of Pleasant Prairie died Thursday November 14, 2019 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 39th Avenue and 73rd Street) at 5:30 PM. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday at the church from 3:30 until the time of Mass. Private burial will take place at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville IL.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday Kenosha News.

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 16, 2019
