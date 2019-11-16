Elizabeth A. Hund

Elizabeth A. Hund, a resident of Pleasant Prairie died Thursday November 14, 2019 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 39th Avenue and 73rd Street) at 5:30 PM. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday at the church from 3:30 until the time of Mass. Private burial will take place at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville IL.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday Kenosha News.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com