Elizabeth Ann ""Betty"" Trusky

1940-2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Musur) Trusky, The Villages, FL, went Home to Jesus on April 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 79.

Betty was born to Ann M. (Gruca) and Anthony J. Musur in The Bronx, NY on May 30, 1940.

Betty graduated from Holy Child High School with the class of 1958 in Waukegan, IL. Upon graduation she attended Edgewood College in Madison, WI.

She met her husband, Francis J. Trusky, on a blind date at a church sponsored swimming party at Cedar Lake in Lake Villa, IL during the summer of 1954. They were married at St. Anastasia church in Waukegan, IL on August 6, 1960 and went on to have four children Laurie, Lenard, Larry and Julie. They moved to Kenosha in 1965 and resided here until Frank's retirement in 2000.

In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother Betty worked as a Rubbermaid consultant in the mid '70's. She also worked at Kenosha National Bank in the Trust Department as an administrative assistant from 1975-1978. In 1978 Betty began her career at Abbott Laboratories that would span twenty years before her retirement in December 1997.

Betty was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed her romance novels. She loved the outdoors and was an active member of the NCHA Kenosha Ramblers camping club where she met many lifelong friends. She was the editor of the Badger State Association's Badger Banner for many years. She was also the chairman of the BSA's Dick Wisby Scholarship fund. Betty was an accomplished bowler spending many years in the Thursday night women's Major League.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents Ann M. (Gruca) Musur and Anthony J. Musur. She is survived by her husband, Francis J. Trusky; her brothers, Norman A. (Darlene) Musur and Anthony (Elaine) Musur; her children, Laurie A. (Fred) Stemmeler; Lenard Trusky; Larry (Julie A.) Trusky; Julie A. (Tim) Schwarz; her ten grandchildren, Zachary K. Trusky; Ashley (Luke) Davey; Alexander F. (Stephanie) Trusky; Eric L. Stemmeler; Megan R. Trusky; Aidan P. Trusky; Ava G. Schwarz, Casimir E.G. Schwarz; Joseph M. Stemmeler; Bennett C. Schwarz; and three great grandchildren, Lucy Marie Trusky; Eli D. Weisman; Delaney Rae Trusky.

Interment will be held privately at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville.

To live stream the funeral service for Betty, please copy and paste the link provided, http:/client.tribucast.com/tcid/10818567 into your web browser on Thursday, April 16th, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the SCID Angels For Life Foundation (http:/www.scidangelsforlife.com/) or to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America (https:/www.lupus.org/wisconsin).

The family wants to extend a special thank you to the staff at HarborChase of Villages Crossing in Lady Lake, FL for their wonderful and compassionate care.

