1/1
Elizabeth Ann Wojtowicz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Ann Wojtowicz

1943-2020

Elizabeth Ann Wojtowicz, 76, of Kenosha passed away on July 30, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center of Kenosha.

Elizabeth was born on December 13, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Walter and Bernice (Berthume) Edgar. She was educated in the schools of Chicago. On July 26, 1969 she married Theodore Wojtowicz in Oak Park, IL. She attended Freedom Family Prayer Center. Elizabeth was employed at Motorola as a base plater for 17 years. Her hobbies included reading the bible, playing bingo, demonstration parties, going on car rides, but most of all spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Alicia Wojtowicz of Kenosha, WI; sister, Barbara (George) Zuponeck of Crest Hill, IL; nephew, George (Kristin) Zuponeck of Plainfield, IL; grandchildren, Damien, Chloe, and Lyla; many loving nieces, nephews, family & friends.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Wojtowicz; brother, Walter Edgar of Chicago, IL; sisters, Peggy Flores, Merry Kainz & Carol Plyman.

A visitation will be held on Monday August 4, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00-7:00PM, and again on Tuesday August 5, 2020 at 9:00-10:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 10:00AM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI  53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved