Elizabeth Ann Wojtowicz

1943-2020

Elizabeth Ann Wojtowicz, 76, of Kenosha passed away on July 30, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center of Kenosha.

Elizabeth was born on December 13, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Walter and Bernice (Berthume) Edgar. She was educated in the schools of Chicago. On July 26, 1969 she married Theodore Wojtowicz in Oak Park, IL. She attended Freedom Family Prayer Center. Elizabeth was employed at Motorola as a base plater for 17 years. Her hobbies included reading the bible, playing bingo, demonstration parties, going on car rides, but most of all spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Alicia Wojtowicz of Kenosha, WI; sister, Barbara (George) Zuponeck of Crest Hill, IL; nephew, George (Kristin) Zuponeck of Plainfield, IL; grandchildren, Damien, Chloe, and Lyla; many loving nieces, nephews, family & friends.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Wojtowicz; brother, Walter Edgar of Chicago, IL; sisters, Peggy Flores, Merry Kainz & Carol Plyman.

A visitation will be held on Monday August 4, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00-7:00PM, and again on Tuesday August 5, 2020 at 9:00-10:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 10:00AM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

