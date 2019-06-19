Elizabeth Anne Lawson

1932 - 2019

Elizabeth Anne Lawson (Kluka), our wonderful mother and grandmother, passed away on May 12, 2019. Betty, as she was known, was born on August 29, 1932 to Anne (Bonesko) and Gabriel Kluka.

She attended University of Wisconsin, Madison and Valley Jr College in California.

Betty loved old movies, especially technicolor musicals. She was quite a talented artist, sketches and painting, as well as a singer. She participated in little theater in both Kenosha, as a member of the Lakeside Players, and North Hollywood and did extra work in TV and movies. On her bucket list was to visit all 50 states, which she accomplished.

Betty was a fighter and survived cancer and a quadruple bypass. She always possessed a positive attitude and was full of life and happiness. She made those around her feel the same. She was one classy lady.

Betty is survived by daughter, Kelly Cecutti (Lawson); granddaughters, Francesca Brandt and Giovanna Elizabeth Cecutti; nephews Gabe (Laura) Kluka, Michael (Pamela) Kluka; great niece and nephew (Gabe/Laura) Anne Kelly Kluka and Thomas Gabriel Kluka; sister-in-law Carol; and many wonderful cousins.

She is preceded in death by her brother Robert Kluka and son, William Brandt Lawson.

Please join us for a celebration of Elizabeth's life on August 17 at 5pm at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Elizabeth's name to:

UCI MIND – The UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders

UCI MIND is a center for aging and dementia research.

Online at mind.uci.edu or by check to:

UCI MIND, 2646 Biological Sciences III, Irvine CA 92697-4545.

O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300

www.oconnormortuary.com