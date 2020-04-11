Elizabeth "Betty" D. Houghton(Wenman)

Elizabeth "Betty" D. (Wenman) Houghton, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2020. She was the wife of William (Bill) R. Houghton. They shared 60 years of marriage together.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Betty was the daughter of Carl and Marguerite (Wade) Wenman. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Racine, Wisconsin. On August 3, 1957, Betty married Bill at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In 1985, upon Bill's retirement from AMC/Chrysler, Bill and Betty moved to San Antonio, Texas, to build their retirement home.

Betty dedicated her life to being an exemplary housewife and mother to their six children. She was the peacekeeper of a bustling household. Betty was known for being patient, steadfast, and organized. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty had a special place in her heart for all animals. She and Bill provided a loving sanctuary for numerous pets and wildlife.

Betty is survived by five of her children: Laurie (Kevin) Brothers, Sandee (Mark) Gardinier, Sue (Chris) Tenuta, Gina (Patrick) Ware, and Mike (Casey) Houghton, eleven grandchildren: Matt and Lindsey Brothers, Ryan (Rachel) and Brett Gardinier, Alan Houghton, Dan and Nick Tenuta, Brennan and Jenna Ware, Charlie and Adi Houghton, and great granddaughters: Scarlett and Athena Ware. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Houghton, son, Robert Houghton, parents, Carl and Marguerite Wenman, and her brother, Herb Wenman.

Betty lived out her last days at home, thanks to the loving care provided by the Ware family, with the assistance of several private caregivers and Encompass Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home in Castroville, Texas.

Memorial donations can be made to the at: / P.O. Box 96011 / Washington, D.C. / 20090-6011, online at https://act.alz.org, or by phone call to 800-272-3900. Betty would also be honored by any donations made to The Human Society.

