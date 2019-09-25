Elizabeth E. ""Liz"" Rosmann-Bolton

Elizabeth E. "Liz" Rosmann-Bolton, age 60 of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Born in Kenosha on October 16, 1958, she was the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Woller) Rosmann.

Liz was a very hardworking and caring person and she was always willing to help others in need. She loved her children and grandchildren, and nothing could compare to the special times they spent together.

She is survived by her mother, Ruth Rossman; the love of her life for 24 years, Roger Voight; her four children, Erin Hopkins, Rachael (Justin) Tice, Aaron (Jessie) Voight and Karianne Voight; her seven grandchildren, Anthony, David, Scarlett, Lorelei, Kemper, Walter and Oliver; her brothers, Robert (Marsha) Rosmann, Jr. and Richard (Jane) Rosmann; her sister, Carolyn (Fred) Scollay; and her best friend, Gay Mollar.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rosmann.

Funeral Services honoring Liz's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials directed to the family would be appreciated.

