Elizabeth Hund-Cresto (nee Thornborough)

April 17, 1931 - November 14, 2019

Betty Hund passed away on November 14, 2019. Born April 17, 1931 in Waukegan, IL, daughter of Gilbert and Rosalia Thornborough.

Betty attended Immaculate Conception school and Holy Child high school in Waukegan. She worked for Abbott Labs and met Bob Hund who had just finished military service. They married September 6, 1952 at Immaculate Conception church. They went on to have 3 children, Renee (George) Pratscher, Jackie (Steve) Slana, and Bob (Sabrina) Hund.

Betty worked at St. Anastasia School while her kids went to school there. She then worked her way up to a bank officer at First National Bank of Waukegan. She and Bob retired in 1988 to travel with friends and spend time with grandchildren. They moved to Pleasant Prairie, WI in 2003 and shortly thereafter, Bob passed. Betty married Joe Cresto at St Mary in 2012 and because they were both 82 when they married, they celebrated their wedding anniversary monthly.

Betty is survived by her three children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as her husband Joe Cresto, and brother Ray Thornborough of Menomonee Falls, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gilbert Thornborough, and infant granddaughter Christen Pratscher.

Betty was devoted Christian and a selfless friend to all and an enemy to none. Her family was everything to her and she lives on through each one of her kids and grandkids.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church (7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI) from 3:30-5:30 pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 5:30 and dinner in Bell Hall at the church. Private interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL will be held the next day. In lieu of flowers, donations to the angels at Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

