Elizabeth J. Runkel
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J. Runkel July 10, 1926 - May 18, 2020 GOSHEN - Elizabeth J. Runkel, 93, died Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born July 10, 1926 in Hartford, Wisconsin to John and Millie (Brown) Sterman. On July 31, 1954 she married Rev. Curtis W. Runkel in Hartford, Wisconsin. They were devoted to their ministry at Somers Community UCC from 1957 to 1967. Visit www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com to view full obituary. Yoder Culp Funeral Home office@yoderculp.com Funeral Home Phone Number: 574-533-3153

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved