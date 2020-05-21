Elizabeth J. Runkel July 10, 1926 - May 18, 2020 GOSHEN - Elizabeth J. Runkel, 93, died Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born July 10, 1926 in Hartford, Wisconsin to John and Millie (Brown) Sterman. On July 31, 1954 she married Rev. Curtis W. Runkel in Hartford, Wisconsin. They were devoted to their ministry at Somers Community UCC from 1957 to 1967. Visit www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com to view full obituary. Yoder Culp Funeral Home office@yoderculp.com Funeral Home Phone Number: 574-533-3153
Published in Kenosha News on May 21, 2020.