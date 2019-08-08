Elizabeth ""Betty"" Jane Kreuser

Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Kreuser, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6. 2019,, at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born on Aug. 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Harold, Sr. and Jennie (Mancuso) Keating. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

In Aug. of 1988, she married William J. Kreuser. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1990.

Betty did secretary work for many years at both American Motors and at Great Lakes Naval Base. She was a very intelligent woman, was excellent at spelling, was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crosswords, listening to Johnny Cash, dancing the polka, playing poker with her brother Tom and sister-in-law Pat every Saturday, and was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

Survivors include her four children, Jacqueline (Michael) Altreuther, Carrie (Eric) Otto, Ronald, Jr. (Antoinette) Belding, and Suzanne (Michael) Cruz; 14 grandchildren, Bryon (Erika), Drake (Terra), Troy (Jessica), Ericka, Joseph (Ashley), Nicholas, Steven, Ricky, Tiffany (Sam), Ashley (Steven) Justin, Timmy, Andrea, and Alyssa; and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Delores Lee, Tom (Pat) Keating, and Donald (Pam) Keating; and Jimmy Karls, the father of Joey, Ricky, and Timmy; other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph; a brother, Harold Keating, Jr.; and her dog, Puggy "Poo-Poo".

Private services were held by Betty's family.

