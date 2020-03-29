Elizabeth M. Horvat

June 9, 1919 - March 26, 2020

Elizabeth M. Horvat, 100, of Champaign passed away March 26, 2020 at Champaign Nursing and Rehab in Savoy. She was born June 9, 1919 in Paris France the daughter of Marie and Jouke Dejong. They preceded her death.

Betty was a 1936 graduate of Waukegan High School. She married Joseph Horvat in 1959. He preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by her son John (Michelle) Horvat of Champaign, Ill., Joseph's daughter Dianne Neu of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and grandchildren Laura and Joseph Horvat.

Betty received the Key to the City of Champaign on her 100th birthday this past June. Before residing in Champaign, Betty was a member of multiple communities throughout her lifetime. This includes cities such as Santa Monica, Miami, Jacksonville, Milwaukee, Fort Wayne, and Lansing, Ill.

She was a friend to many and was known to do anything for anybody. When she was still able to, she enjoyed blessing everyone with cards for any occasion. She had a strong faith and was a believer in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Savoy United Methodist Church and could consistently be seen in the first chair of the second row. She loved to crotchet and even occasionally painted.

A memorial service will be held at a later date near her birthday. She will be buried at St. James Cemetery in Kenosha, Wis. next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Savoy United Methodist Church. Morgan Memorial Home assisted with arrangements.