Elizabeth Maria Dimitrijevic

1929 - 2020

Elizabeth Maria Dimitrijevic, 91, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hospice Alliance.

Born on June 16, 1929 in Munster, Germany, she was the eldest daughter of the late Hugo and Elizabeth (Niggermeier) Ahmann.

Following the end of WWII, she met and married her husband, Milomir Dimitrijevic on June 26, 1950 in Germany. They, along with infant son, Alexander, immigrated to the United States in 1951, eventually settling in Kenosha, to begin a new life.

Aside from her faith in God, Elizabeth had a great love for her family, was very proud of her heritage, becoming an American citizen and learning the English language. She was particularly interested in meeting and enjoying other people's company.

Elizabeth worked at several local nursing homes, eventually working at and retiring from AMC in 1994. She also volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at Kenosha Hospital.

Surviving are her children Dianna Dimitrijevic Kovack and Radovan (Cindy) Dimitrijevic, her six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren with another on the way, and family in Germany.

She is preceded in death by her husband, son Alexander, daughter Christine, one grandson and a sister.

The family would like to extend a special THANK YOU to Dr. Zeihen, Dr. Shah, and the staff at the Legacy at St. Joseph and Hospice Alliance for the loving and compassionate care given to Elizabeth.

Private family services will be held with interment alongside her husband at The Most Holy Mother of God Monastery, Third Lake, IL.

Until we meet again, auf Wiedersehen!

