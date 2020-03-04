Elizabeth R. Olszewski

August 31, 1987 - February 9th, 2020

Elizabeth R. Olszewski, 32, of Racine, formerly of Union Grove, entered eternal life on February 9th, 2020, at Ascension All Saints, Racine, WI with her loving family in attendance. Elizabeth was born August 31st, 1987 to Peter and Roberta (nee: Fox) Olszewski; her passion for life, and ambition to succeed were evident early on. In 2004, Elizabeth met the love of her life and best friend, Randall Bruce (Racine, WI). Elizabeth graduated Union Grove High School in 2005 with honors.

Early on Elizabeth knew that she wanted to be a lawyer. After obtaining her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science at UW-Parkside in 2008, she was accepted into John Marshall Law School in Chicago, IL. All while commuting almost daily to Chicago for law school, Elizabeth took a position as a paralegal for Attorneys James Pitts and Gregory Pitts at the law firm Schoone, Leuck, Kelley, & Pitts in Mount Pleasant, WI. She earned her Juris Doctorate degree, Magna Cum Laude from John Marshall Law School on January 20, 2013 and was also a member of the Law Review there.

Elizabeth knew that she wanted to work for a practice where she could obtain justice for individuals who needed help. She joined Salvi, Schostock & Pritchard Law Firm in Waukegan, IL in 2013 where she practiced as a personal injury, medical malpractice, and catastrophic accident attorney until her death. During her time with the Salvi Law Firm, Elizabeth had a profound impact on her colleagues, clients and countless others she encountered inside and outside of the courtroom, including her mentee with the Waukegan 2 College program. Elizabeth was regarded as a "Rising Star" by Illinois Super Lawyers and as an Emerging Lawyer by Law Bulletin Media, an honor given to the top 2% of lawyers in Illinois under age 40 or who have practiced 10 years or less.

Elizabeth was known by those who loved her to be hard-working, ambitious, highly intelligent, with an infectious laugh, and a smile that could brighten the darkest room. She was genuine and outspoken. She meant the world to her family, but most especially to her two biggest fans, her nephew and niece, Everett & Emelia. Her eyes would light up with extra sparkle whenever she was with them, and she was known as THE Auntie. Liz loved to travel, entertain, shop, and spend time with those she loved. She was outgoing, adventurous and a true child at heart. Elizabeth consistently strove for excellence, and it was important to her to be the best at whatever she did. She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and her fur-baby Abbey Olszewski.

Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her mother Roberta (nee: Fox) Olszewski & Wally Haag, father Peter & Mary (nee: Oelkers) Olszewski, her Grandmothers: Ramona (nee: Frederick, Olszewski) Michel, Betty (nee: Seiberlich) Fox; Partner in Life Randall Bruce; siblings: Meghan (Mike) Griffiths (nee: Olszewski), Jacob Olszewski, Isabelle Olszewski, & Jordan Catapano; Nephew & Nieces: Everett Griffiths, Emelia Griffiths, Graciella Catapano, & Olivia Catapano. She is further survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her Grandfathers: Lyle Fox, Frank Olszewski, and William Michel, her Uncle: Joseph Fox, and Aunts: Terry Fox, and Kym Fox.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Memory of Elizabeth at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105) on Saturday, March 7th. An open reception will be held from 1:00pm to 3:45pm with a service to follow at 4:00pm.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Waukegan 2 College and .

