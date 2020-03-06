Elizabeth R. Olszewski

1987 - 2020

Elizabeth R. Olszewski, 32, of Racine, formerly of Union Grove, entered eternal life on February 9th, 2020, at Ascension All Saints, Racine, WI with her loving family in attendance. Elizabeth was born August 31st, 1987 to Peter and Roberta (nee: Fox) Olszewski; her passion for life, and ambition to succeed were evident early on. In 2004, Elizabeth met the love of her life and best friend, Randall Bruce (Racine, WI). Elizabeth graduated Union Grove High School in 2005 with honors.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Memory of Elizabeth at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105) on Saturday, March 7th. An open reception, with food and drinks provided, will be held from 1:00pm to 3:45pm with a service to follow at 4:00pm.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Waukegan 2 College and .

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600