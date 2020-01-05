Elizabeth ""Betty"" Seppala

October 1, 1938 - December 16, 2019

Elizabeth "Betty" Seppala, 81, of Kenosha, WI, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Eino E. Seppala. They were married on September 28, 1957 at Mother of God Church in Waukegan.

Betty was born on October 1, 1938 in Waukegan, IL. She attended Mother of God Grade School and Holy Child High School. She has been a parishioner at St. Anastasia & St. Dismas in Waukegan, IL and St. Mary's Church in Kenosha, WI.

For more than 50 years Betty enjoyed playing BINGO her best friend "Tilly" (Mo Flessner), monthly Card Club with her Holy Child friends and cousins weekends. She loved cooking, reading, and scratchies.

In addition to her husband Eino, she is survived by her children, Peggy Dever, Jody (Doug) Denamur, Tom (Mary) Seppala, and Scott (Lucy) Seppala; grandchildren, David and Lexi Dever – Jeremy (Tammy), Michael, and Katie Denamur - Michelle and Jocelyn Seppala - Markos, Chris, and Jessica Seppala; 9 great grandchildren; and her sister, Judy "Sissy" Moll; nieces and nephews from Covington, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Twardy; and her brother, Bill Twardy.

Please join Betty's family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM for visitation and 10:00 AM Mass at Church of Saint Patrick, 15000 Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth, IL 60083. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Betty's name to the .

For information call Gurnee Salata Funeral Home at 847-244-1155.