Ella M. Ingraham

1931 - 2020

Ella M. Ingraham, 89, passed away June 10, 2020 at home in Kenosha, Wisconsin surrounded by family. Ella was born on May 21, 1931 in Maple Ridge, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of the late Gerald and Helena (Boyd) Johnston.

Ella attended schools in Jacksonville, New Brunswick, Canada. She was a nurse aide, in the maternity ward at Fisher Memorial Hospital. As a young girl, Ella loved to ice skate, go to movies, and to go dancing on Saturday nights. On October 29, 1949, Ella married Roy C. Ingraham, Jr., they then moved to Maine and shared 66 years together. Ella loved to bake, sew, and play the guitar and piano for anyone who would listen, her favorite songs were shared at parties. She was an avid lover of all animals and took many into her home. Ella had the best hugs, beautiful smile, and loved to pose for pictures. Ella's greatest achievement was becoming a U.S. Citizen on October 21, 1994, at 75 years old, she studied for three months for the exam and knew the whole book by memory. In August 2016, Ella moved to Wisconsin to be closer to her son and his family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ella leaves behind her three children: Royce (Penny) Ingraham of Somers, WI, Suzanne (Dennis) Scott, of Houlton, Maine and Judith Ingraham of Littleton, Maine; two grandsons: Matthew (Haley) Jeffery of Houlton, ME, Christopher (Kayla) Jeffery of Clarksville, TN; four granddaughters: Jennifer Jeffery of Hodgdon, ME, Courtney (Gordon Sennett) Ingraham of Green Bay, WI, Nicole (Douglas) Pierce, Kenosha, WI, Natalie Ingraham of Kenosha, WI; three great-grandchildren: Zachary Jeffery, Natalie Jeffery, Oliver Pierce and as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, parents: Gerald and Helena Johnston, in laws: Roy and Giltrice Ingraham, and three sisters: Sylvia (Charles) Culbert, Margaret (Arthur) DeSaulniers, Myrna (Robert) Ellis, and brother in law: Malcom (Judith) Ingraham.

A special Thank You to Community Care of Kenosha, Kathleen Quilty, for four years of care and Holistic Spiritual Care Pastor Kathy Graf, Pastor Lance Loveall and First Presbyterian Church for all the prayers and support.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an Outdoor Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Ingraham Home, 8625 12th Place, officiated by Pastor Lance Loveall from the First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha. Lunch will be provided after the service.

