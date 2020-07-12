1/1
Ella M. Ingraham
Ella M. Ingraham

Ella M. Ingraham, 89, passed away June 10, 2020 at home in Kenosha, Wisconsin surrounded by family.

A special Thank You to Community Care of Kenosha, Kathleen Quilty, for four years of care and Holistic Spiritual Care Pastor Kathy Graf, Pastor Lance Loveall and First Presbyterian Church for all the prayers and support.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an Outdoor Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Ingraham Home, 8625 12th Place, officiated by Pastor Lance Loveall from the First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha. Lunch will be provided after the service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ingraham Home
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
