Ellen Daniels 1953 - 2020 Ellen Daniels, 67, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by family, at her home. Ellen was born on April 22, 1953, to Everett and Dorothy (Weis) Daniels in Brighton, Wisconsin. She attended St. Francis Xavier School, Central High School and Gateway technical Institute to study Dental Assistance. She worked for Thomas Trimberger, DDS, in Union Grove for most of her 43-year career before retiring from Midwest Dental Center, Union Grove, in 2019. Ellen was active in her church community and was beloved in many social circles. She loved her Packers and Badgers. Ellen is survived by sisters Anita Christensen, Jeanine Inwood, Catherine (Ed Brzinski) Daniels, and Ann (Stephen) Abel; brothers Joseph Daniels and Myron (Doreen) Daniels; children Kim (Mark) Robinson Scott (Sherry) Torrey, and Greg (Cathy) Torrey; and many adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, fiancé Lynn Torrey, brother Gary Daniels, and brother-in-law Jim Inwood. A private service and burial will be held Friday, May 29. A celebration of Ellie's life for friends and loved ones will be held at a future date. Memorials can be sent to the family or St. Francis Xavier Parish in Brighton, Wisconsin. Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Service www.integrityfunerals.net 262-514-4600
Published in Kenosha News on May 29, 2020.